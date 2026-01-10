Sign up
Photo 4116
Tag Challange - Holidays
Although the holidays are about way more than presents, our family always play this crazy game with a bunch of white elephant presents. Am struggling a bit with the Tag Challenge, but I guess that's why it's called a "challenge." 🤨
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
7571
photos
129
followers
58
following
1127% complete
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4112
1773
4113
4114
4115
4116
1774
4117
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jan26words
