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What I've Been Doing - 2 by juliedduncan
Photo 4131

What I've Been Doing - 2

A sample of what I was up to from January 22 to March 21. Taking time out from photography to dive into my sketchbooks is sometimes very necessary.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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