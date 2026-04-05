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Dave by juliedduncan
Photo 4138

Dave

I can so rarely get a good shot of my husband. Today the stars aligned! We'll be celebrating 40 years of marriage this coming December. It's been a pretty good journey!
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Allison Williams ace
A lovely portrait, taken with love.
April 6th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Congratulations on 40 years.
May God bless you with many more love filled years together!
April 6th, 2026  
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