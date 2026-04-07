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Photo 4140
Summons
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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LManning (Laura)
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Intriguing
April 8th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
a must on black
April 8th, 2026
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