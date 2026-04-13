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Folgers Repurposed by juliedduncan
Photo 4146

Folgers Repurposed

My Dad has many such cans and jars in his workshop. I love it that he also still has my Great-Grandpa's wooden name board, Will Darr, which used to hang somewhere around his back porch long ago.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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