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Old Booze by juliedduncan
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Old Booze

What a waste! 😉
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Maggiemae ace
Does that mean the liquor has gone off? I didn't think that was possible.... certainly not if it has all been drunk!
April 14th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@maggiemae This bottle has been sitting around in my Dad's workshop for about 55-60 years. I'm not sure how some of it disappeared as he's a teetotaler. I don't think I'd want to try it, what with all the dust and stuff. It could be contaminated.
April 14th, 2026  
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