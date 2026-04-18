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Photo 4151
Krisp!
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
30th March 2026 2:58pm
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carol white
ace
Great textures. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026
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