Previous
How We Start by juliedduncan
Photo 4156

How We Start

This is from a month ago (!!!). Weather and/or my schedule has prevented me from getting out in the woods, and I'm just about ready to commit a crime. Hopefully this weekend I can break away and it won't be pouring rain!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
1138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact