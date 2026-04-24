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She Still Speaks by juliedduncan
Photo 4157

She Still Speaks

One of my Mom's tulips. I miss her so much.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Janice ace
Gorgeous colour, good you have these lovely gifts from your Mum's garden.
April 26th, 2026  
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