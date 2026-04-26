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Shagbark Hickory, Spring by juliedduncan
Photo 4158

Shagbark Hickory, Spring

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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howozzie ace
Beautiful capture, I love the focus on the Shagbark, the B & W, and the shallow DoF.
April 26th, 2026  
Sid ace
Isn’t nature simply amazing...
April 26th, 2026  
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