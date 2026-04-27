Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4159
Sudek 1
For a photo challenge I'm doing for Black and White Profusion (on YouTube) - imitate a photographer you admire. It wasn't difficult to choose Josef Sudek, the Poet of Prague (1896-1976).
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
7681
photos
126
followers
58
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
Latest from all albums
4157
1797
4158
13
552
1159
1798
4159
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close