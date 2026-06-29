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Chim Chimney by juliedduncan
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Chim Chimney

29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Corinne C ace
I love B&W photos. They are often so elegant.
June 29th, 2026  
Lin ace
Perfect choice for B/W
June 29th, 2026  
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