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Previous
Photo 4223
Milkweed World
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Photo Details
Views
9
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1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
23rd June 2026 1:36pm
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Corinne C
ace
Beautiful! You'll have tons of butterflies soon!
June 30th, 2026
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