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Shadows Falling by juliedduncan
Photo 4227

Shadows Falling

"Shadows are fallin', and I've been here all day. It's too hot to sleep, and time is runnin' away. Feels like my soul has turned into steel. I've still got the scars that the sun wouldn't heal." (Bob Dylan)
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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