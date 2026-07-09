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Photo 4227
Shadows Falling
"Shadows are fallin', and I've been here all day. It's too hot to sleep, and time is runnin' away. Feels like my soul has turned into steel. I've still got the scars that the sun wouldn't heal." (Bob Dylan)
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
6th July 2026 2:05pm
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