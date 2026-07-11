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Photo 4229
Glowy Glowy
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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John Falconer
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Great composition and focussing
July 12th, 2026
Julie Duncan
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@johnfalconer
Thank you, John! These lilies are always hard to resist. I have ever so many others that won't make it to processing. 🤷♀️
July 12th, 2026
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