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Leaf Hopper not Hopping by juliedduncan
Photo 4230

Leaf Hopper not Hopping

at the moment
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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John Falconer ace
Great shot. It’s just building up the courage to jump
July 12th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@johnfalconer Thanks! I think you're right! 😉
July 12th, 2026  
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