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Outside the Studio Window by juliedduncan
Photo 4231

Outside the Studio Window

Frankly, more interested in the architectural details than the art at this studio. Interesting place in Jackson, Michigan! https://www.art634.com/
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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