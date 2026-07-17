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Finch Face by juliedduncan
Photo 4235

Finch Face

Three out of four hatched and are hanging in there in spite of the heat and wildfire smoke.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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