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Yellow-gray Underwing Moth by juliedduncan
Photo 4240

Yellow-gray Underwing Moth

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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John Falconer ace
What a fabulous looking moth. Love it!
July 23rd, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John! I was happy to find it! :)
July 23rd, 2026  
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