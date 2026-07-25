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Photo 4243
*Gasp!* "Are You Okay??!"
"Talk to me, Fred! How many spores am I holding up?" Ah, the little dramas one finds in the woods some days!
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:31pm
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