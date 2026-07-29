Previous
Ent Up in Arms by juliedduncan
Photo 4247

Ent Up in Arms

At first I feared being torn limb from limb, but the Ent calmed down when I suggested a portrait. Thankfully, it wasn't a Huorn, or I wouldn't have lived to tell the tale! 😳🪾
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
1163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact