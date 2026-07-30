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Spritely Dance by juliedduncan
Photo 4248

Spritely Dance

Yes, William Wordsworth was referring to daffodils, but I think it applies equally to Queen Ann's Lace bobbing in the breeze. 😉
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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