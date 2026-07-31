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Practice Seeing by juliedduncan
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Practice Seeing

31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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moni kozi
Gorgeous!
July 31st, 2026  
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