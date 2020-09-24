Previous
The One That Chased Me by juliedduncan
Photo 1324

The One That Chased Me

Never pictured myself running backwards, poking my camera at a tiny insect, and shouting, "Back off!" Yet there I was. -_-
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Clare Gadsby ace
eek i would have been shouting too. i'm scared of wasps and am always waving my arms about and yelling at them when they disturb me and my breakfast in the garden. excellent capture!
September 24th, 2020  
