Photo 1324
The One That Chased Me
Never pictured myself running backwards, poking my camera at a tiny insect, and shouting, "Back off!" Yet there I was. -_-
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
album#2
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
20th September 2020 3:07pm
Clare Gadsby
ace
eek i would have been shouting too. i'm scared of wasps and am always waving my arms about and yelling at them when they disturb me and my breakfast in the garden. excellent capture!
September 24th, 2020
