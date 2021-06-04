Sign up
Photo 1362
Quick Switch to Color
Little beetle testing my dexterity with my camera functions. Ha ha!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Tim Erskine
ace
Beautiful picture. But that looks to be an emerald ash borer...very bad news.
June 4th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool color, pic!
June 4th, 2021
