Photo 1388
Butch
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part of...
5525
photos
143
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
30th July 2021 4:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 2nd, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you so much! :)
August 2nd, 2021
