Previous
Next
Study #118 by juliedduncan
Photo 1457

Study #118

I worked on a small project to give my subconscious an opportunity to figure out how to finish a big project. Productive procrastination? 🙂
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise