Photo 1457
Study #118
I worked on a small project to give my subconscious an opportunity to figure out how to finish a big project. Productive procrastination? 🙂
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
