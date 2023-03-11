Previous
Then the Snow by juliedduncan
Photo 1488

Then the Snow

Taken a few days ago.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Lin ace
Nicely captured - I guess I shouldn't complain about our 40 degree weather today!
March 11th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
So beautiful!
March 11th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Beautiful! I hope you took that from an upper story window and didn’t shimmy up another tree to get the shot.🤣
March 11th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@linnypinny :) celsius or farenheit?
March 11th, 2023  
