Bear Corn by juliedduncan
Photo 1589

Bear Corn

Something I had never seen before. It's a symbiotic plant that feeds off the roots of oak trees without harming the trees. It has no chlorophyll. There is always something new and amazing to discover in God's creation!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

Corinne C ace
Truly amazing!
June 14th, 2024  
