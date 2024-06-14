Sign up
Photo 1589
Bear Corn
Something I had never seen before. It's a symbiotic plant that feeds off the roots of oak trees without harming the trees. It has no chlorophyll. There is always something new and amazing to discover in God's creation!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Corinne C
ace
Truly amazing!
June 14th, 2024
