Twisted Sleep by juliedduncan
Photo 1591

Twisted Sleep

"For in that sleep of death what dreams may come,
When we have shuffled off this mortal coil . . ."
(Hamlet)
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

Dave ace
Lovely image and grim quote.
June 17th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@darchibald Thank you, Dave! You divined the essence of it! :)
June 17th, 2024  
