Previous
Getting Psyched Up! by juliedduncan
Photo 1594

Getting Psyched Up!

For World Watercolor Month in July! ;)
Even though this is ink and charcoal, at least I'm getting in the artsy-fartsy groove! Ha ha ha! :)
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent, Julie!!!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise