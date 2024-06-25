Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1594
Getting Psyched Up!
For World Watercolor Month in July! ;)
Even though this is ink and charcoal, at least I'm getting in the artsy-fartsy groove! Ha ha ha! :)
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6749
photos
138
followers
65
following
436% complete
View this month »
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
Latest from all albums
468
1033
1593
3651
3652
3653
3654
1594
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Excellent, Julie!!!
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close