Birdsfoot Trefoil by juliedduncan
Birdsfoot Trefoil

6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
*lynn ace
lovely little flowers
July 6th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@lynnz Always wondered what they were called. Finally looked it up! Ha ha! ;)
July 6th, 2024  
