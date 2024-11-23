Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1664
Second Try
I had fun trying this design a second time. I think I improved a little. 🙂
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
7020
photos
133
followers
67
following
455% complete
View this month »
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
Latest from all albums
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
1664
3783
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
album#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
L. H.
ace
Whoa!!! Cool. Did you draw this?
November 23rd, 2024
kali
ace
Thats a fun one
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close