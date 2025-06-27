Sign up
Photo 1689
Checking Things Out
Our first milkweed bug. Hopefully, thousands more will follow as they're fascinating to watch and fun to photograph. ;)
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous close up and details
June 27th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
@seattlite
Thanks, Gloria! I like to get the eye in focus, but it wasn't happenin' this time. ;)
June 27th, 2025
