Previous
Checking Things Out by juliedduncan
Photo 1689

Checking Things Out

Our first milkweed bug. Hopefully, thousands more will follow as they're fascinating to watch and fun to photograph. ;)
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous close up and details
June 27th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@seattlite Thanks, Gloria! I like to get the eye in focus, but it wasn't happenin' this time. ;)
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact