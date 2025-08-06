Previous
Flat Tire? by juliedduncan
Photo 1703

Flat Tire?

It'll cost you $82,000 to replace. If you want a set of chains to protect the tires from the sharp rocks in the quarry, it'll cost you $100,000.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
