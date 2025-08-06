Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
Flat Tire?
It'll cost you $82,000 to replace. If you want a set of chains to protect the tires from the sharp rocks in the quarry, it'll cost you $100,000.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Views
1
1
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:51am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
