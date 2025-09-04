Sign up
Previous
Photo 1721
Winter Supply
My Dad's winter supply of firewood. This may be his last year to get out and cut wood as he is 88 now and it's getting harder for him. Bless his heart!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
