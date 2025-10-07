Previous
Beginning to Change by juliedduncan
Photo 1733

Beginning to Change

"My" Bald Cypress in the autumn sun, more gorgeous as it starts to change color.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
474% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact