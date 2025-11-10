Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1736
"You Come Too."
The Pasture
By Robert Frost
I'm going out to clean the pasture spring;
I'll only stop to rake the leaves away
(And wait to watch the water clear, I may):
I sha'n't be gone long.—You come too.
I'm going out to fetch the little calf
That's standing by the mother. It's so young,
It totters when she licks it with her tongue.
I sha'n't be gone long.—You come too.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7420
photos
134
followers
67
following
475% complete
View this month »
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Latest from all albums
515
1111
1735
4055
516
1112
1736
4056
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
4th October 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️⭐️love the mysterious shadow!
November 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close