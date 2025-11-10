Previous
"You Come Too." by juliedduncan
"You Come Too."

The Pasture
By Robert Frost

I'm going out to clean the pasture spring;
I'll only stop to rake the leaves away
(And wait to watch the water clear, I may):
I sha'n't be gone long.—You come too.

I'm going out to fetch the little calf
That's standing by the mother. It's so young,
It totters when she licks it with her tongue.
I sha'n't be gone long.—You come too.
Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
475% complete

Call me Joe ace
👌❤️⭐️love the mysterious shadow!
November 10th, 2025  
