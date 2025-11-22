Previous
Wood-Splitter Detail by juliedduncan
Wood-Splitter Detail

22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Photo Details

Dave ace
Love this
November 22nd, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
@darchibald Thank you, Dave! It's special to me as it belongs to my Dad, who has cut and split his own firewood for as long as I can remember. He's 88.
November 22nd, 2025  
