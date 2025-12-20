Previous
First Days of Autumn by juliedduncan
Photo 1760

First Days of Autumn

Looking back at the beauty and looking forward to the spring ephemerals in April/May. Not living in the present moment at all. 🤷‍♀️
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
gloria jones ace
Super pov and overall excellent image
December 20th, 2025  
