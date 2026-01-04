Sign up
Previous
Photo 1772
Challenging Circumstances
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
7562
photos
129
followers
58
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
howozzie
Beautiful photo, I guess that preserves the leaf
January 4th, 2026
