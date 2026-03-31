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Early Bloodroot by juliedduncan
Photo 1788

Early Bloodroot

31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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gloria jones ace
A lovely capture.
March 31st, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@seattlite Thank you, Gloria! Curiously, there was only one little patch of these in all my wanderings. I'm hoping they are indeed "early" and that I haven't missed the rest of them because they are one of my favorites.
March 31st, 2026  
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