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Sudek 2 by juliedduncan
Photo 1798

Sudek 2

For a photo challenge I'm doing for Black and White Profusion (on YouTube) - imitate a photographer you admire. It wasn't difficult to choose Josef Sudek, the Poet of Prague (1896-1976).
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful.
April 26th, 2026  
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