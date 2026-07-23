Previous
Bottlebrush Grass by juliedduncan
Photo 1844

Bottlebrush Grass

23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup and great focussing
July 23rd, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@johnfalconer Thank you - these are hard to photograph. :)
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact