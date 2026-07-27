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Previous
Photo 1848
Flash of Sunshine
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:53pm
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Corinne C
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Superb
July 27th, 2026
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