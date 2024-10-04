Previous
You Missed a Spot! by juliedduncan
Photo 1059

You Missed a Spot!

Only posting this because it's so funny to me. My husband is a meticulous, hard-working man. Yet, he must have missed this spot over several mowings of our yard. Of course, I'd never mention it to him. Ha ha ha!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise