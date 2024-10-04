Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1059
You Missed a Spot!
Only posting this because it's so funny to me. My husband is a meticulous, hard-working man. Yet, he must have missed this spot over several mowings of our yard. Of course, I'd never mention it to him. Ha ha ha!
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6929
photos
133
followers
64
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Latest from all albums
3742
1642
3743
1643
3744
3745
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
album#3
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
29th September 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close