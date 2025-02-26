Previous
Whose Trees? by juliedduncan
Photo 1082

Whose Trees?

A skim of water over ice created some lovely reflections . . .
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

gloria jones ace
Love this...
February 26th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Creative
February 26th, 2025  
