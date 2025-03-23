Sign up
Photo 1083
Sunfall
I did some ICM this past week, but not with panning as trees don't move much. I understand that this doesn't fit the parameters perfectly, so it doesn't really count. Wanted to share anyway as I LOVE my ICM adventures! ;)
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
icm-10
