Winter in July by juliedduncan
Photo 1093

Winter in July

This is exactly how I found it. I've also seen, in several businesses around town, partial bags and pails of leftover sidewalk salt. It's odd. Is no one in charge of putting that stuff away? Or - is summer really just that short?
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Photo Details

