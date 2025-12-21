Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1131
Beech Leaves Old
https://www.poeticous.com/yeats/the-madness-of-king-goll
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7517
photos
132
followers
66
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Latest from all albums
1759
4096
527
528
1131
1760
4097
4098
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
album#3
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
17th December 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close